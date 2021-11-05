Donald Joseph Waller, "Joey", 40, passed away on October 30, 2021 due to an extended illness.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Lee; mother, Cynthia Cosby; uncle, Thomas "Doug" Lee Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Angel Poland; sons, Riley and Bryson Poland; daughter, Jaqueline Waller; grandson, Urijah Poland; grandmother, Judy Moffitt; grandparents, Dean and Nancy Waller; stepfather, Jeffrey Cosby; father and stepmother, Michael and Wendy Waller; brothers, Brandon, Brian, and Shannon Waller; sister, Starla Edwards; several special nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will have a gathering at the North Kingsport Community Center, 284 East Carters Valley Rd., starting at 2p.m on November 12th, 2021.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.