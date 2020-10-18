Donald Hoard Johnson, 80, joined his wife, Norma Jean Burchfield Johnson, in Heaven on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Hoard Johnson, three brothers, Gary, Arthur, and David Johnson, and a sister, Helen Peterson.
He is survived by two daughters, Tonya (Brian)Tate, Trina (Charles) Jones and five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kendrick and Zoee Tate, Hanna Barrett, and Megan Jones. He is also survived by one sister, Lorraine (Carl) Yates, three brothers, Leonard (Betty Sue)Johnson, Gus (Judy) Johnson, Rodney (Christine) Johnson, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Johnson, Oma Johnson, Tommy and Earline Bellamy, Sherrell (Chuck) and Joan Nelms, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, childhood friends and his lake family. Donald was a veteran of the US Navy, a 32 degree Mason, an electrician, a gardener and an outdoorsman. He could always be found fishing on the lake. He attended Phipps Bend Freewill Baptist Church in Surgoinsville. The family will receive friends any time at the home of his daughter, Tonya Tate.
There will be a private graveside service in the Johnson Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Phipps Bend Freewill Baptist Church, Surgoinsville, a local Veterans organization of your choice, or the Shriners. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.