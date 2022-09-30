Donald Hatfield Sep 30, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Donald Hatfield, 75, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Cremation Funeral Christianity Donald Hatfield Oak Tn Arrangement Recommended for you