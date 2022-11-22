Donald H. Reeves Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City. Born on June 29, 1932, in Twin Branch, West VA, he was the son of Charles and Nellie Reeves. Donald lived most of his life in the Kingsport area and proudly served his country in the U. S. Army, having served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He then retired from the VA Medical Center system after many years of service. He also served as a Deacon at Temple Baptist Church on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, TN.

Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Reeves.

