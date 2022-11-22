Donald H. Reeves Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City. Born on June 29, 1932, in Twin Branch, West VA, he was the son of Charles and Nellie Reeves. Donald lived most of his life in the Kingsport area and proudly served his country in the U. S. Army, having served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He then retired from the VA Medical Center system after many years of service. He also served as a Deacon at Temple Baptist Church on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, TN.
Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Reeves.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Don Reeves Jr. and wife, Karen; Talmage Reeves and wife, Sherry, and Brian Reeves and wife, Tina; six siblings, and three grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Victor Pacheco officiating.
Graveside services will follow in the Garden of Solomon at East Tennessee Cemetery with Military Honors presented by American Legion Post #3/265.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
