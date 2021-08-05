Donald H. Goodman passed away August 2, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Donald was preceded in death by his daughters, Cynthia Goodman and Teresa Malone.
Those left to cherish Donald’s memory are his loving wife, Stella; son, Brian and wife, Sherri; daughter, Karen Howington; grandchildren, Josh Baldwin, Justin and Jordan Goodman; great-grandchildren, Rhys and Blakely Baldwin and Conner Gray.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to victims of domestic violence or cancer research.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
