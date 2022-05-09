KINGSPORT - Donald Gonce, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Foister Brown Gonce and Mary Bell (Wood) Gonce-Webb.
The Gonce family will gather to share memories and meet friends on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 4 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mike Beverly and Rev. Bill Christian officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will be Friday, May 13, 2022 in the Chapel of Mausoleum Two beginning at 1 pm.
A complete obituary will published in the Wednesday, May 11, 2022 edition of the Kingsport Times News.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Gonce family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of arrangements. (423) 288-2081