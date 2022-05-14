It is with great sorrow that the family of Donald “Gene” Pierce II, 55, announces his passing on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born May 18, 1966.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Gene Pierce I and maternal grandparents, James and Veda Taylor. Gene is survived by his loving mother, Betty Dutton and stepfather, Morris. Also left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Deborah Morris and husband Time, Michael Sandy Pierce and wife, Valorie and Janice Michele Pierce, as well as his special niece, Brittany France and husband, Jason. Gene was also the beloved uncle of three nephews, two nieces and two great nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, May 16, 2022 at Gunnings Cemetery.
