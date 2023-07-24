KINGSPORT - Donald G. Robinette, Sr., age 88 of Kingsport, entered into the presence of his Jesus, and was reunited with his beloved Shelby, on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Donald was born on July 17, 1935, in Kingsport, TN to Joe E. Robinette and Ola Shankle Robinette. On March 15, 1958, Donald married the love of his life, Shelby Quillen, and after 59 years of a beautiful life together, she preceded him in death on November 9, 2017.
Donald loved his family, and he was a charter member of Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church, where he attended for over 50 plus years. Donald enjoyed hunting and raising canaries and honeybees. Donald found solace in the simple things of life.; he truly enjoyed God’s creation.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Shelby Quillen Robinette; grandson, Dustin Burleson; two sons-in-law, Alan Jackson, and Chris Tipton; and three brothers, Sammy Robinette, Jerry Robinette, and Sullens Robinette. Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Donna Jackson, and Ola Tipton; son, Don Robinette, Jr.; four grandchildren, Olivia Tipton (Doug Gray), Emily Weems (Jesse), Christina Burleson, and Alexis Jackson; six great grandchildren, Matthew Burleson, Bella Burleson, Clayton Tipton, Kate Tipton, Adella Gray, and Eva Gray; two sisters, Mary Martin, and Helen Richardson; and many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and church family.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to all of Donald’s caretakers and to the staff of Suncrest Hospice.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park with Brother Michael Payne officiating. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am Friday morning.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Robinette family.