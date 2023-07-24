KINGSPORT - Donald G. Robinette, Sr., age 88 of Kingsport, entered into the presence of his Jesus, and was reunited with his beloved Shelby, on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Donald was born on July 17, 1935, in Kingsport, TN to Joe E. Robinette and Ola Shankle Robinette. On March 15, 1958, Donald married the love of his life, Shelby Quillen, and after 59 years of a beautiful life together, she preceded him in death on November 9, 2017.

Donald loved his family, and he was a charter member of Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church, where he attended for over 50 plus years. Donald enjoyed hunting and raising canaries and honeybees. Donald found solace in the simple things of life.; he truly enjoyed God’s creation.

