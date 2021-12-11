Picking up sticks in the woods builds character and other life lessons by Donald G Lofgren.
PINEY FLATS - Donald G. Lofgren, 69, originally from Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, passed away at his home in Piney Flats TN on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He fought a courageous battle with cancer until the very end; and was surrounded by the love of his family in his passing.
Don was a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a retired Police Chief from Richland Township, PA. He dedicated more than 30 years to a successful career in law enforcement; and moved to Piney Flats, TN in 2004 with his wife Donna. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hitting the links with his friends in the Seniors Golf League, where he also served on the board.
Don is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna M. Lofgren; his daughter Jessica Kury and her husband Sean; his twin brother Ronald Lofgren and his wife Deborah; and his youngest brother Robert Lofgren and his wife Vickie. Additional family that will continue to honor his legacy include: 2 brothers in-law Hank Marziale and his wife Ellen and Ron Marziale and his wife Deborah Ann Paulin; and his nieces and nephews.
The world lost a man who was simple, honest, and fair; a good friend to many and a great husband and father. He excelled at fixing things around the house, building furniture, mowing down Donna’s flowers and making people laugh.
They don’t make ‘em like Don anymore; so, in his honor, we would like to share with you a few more of those life lessons promised in his headline:
If something inside tells you it’s wrong, trust yourself and your beliefs
Life isn’t always fair
10 minutes before curfew or an appointment is on time, 1 minute before is late
Walk softly and carry a big stick
You don’t NEED those shoes you WANT those shoes-learn the difference
And finally, DON’T put anything on a credit card that you can’t pay off at the end of the month
Don liked to pay for veterans’ meals when he was out at a restaurant; and never wanted anything in return. In his honor, the family asks that you do a random act of kindness today for a stranger.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral services for the deceased. In the spring, the family will host a celebration of life for his friends and extended family members.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.