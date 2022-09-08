Donald Eugene Roller, Sr. passed away peacefully September 2, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, the eldest of 3 sons, to the late Conley and Queenie Roller.

Don received a degree in Industrial Management from the University of Tennessee in 1960 and immediately began his 36-year career with United States Gypsum Company. He was President and CEO upon his retirement in 1996. His style of mentoring and teaching in the workplace developed lasting friendships which he considered his most rewarding career achievement.

