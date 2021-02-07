Donald Eugene Kilbourne, 84, passed away on February 6, 2021 after a brief illness. Even though an illness took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beam of light for all in his family and community. Don was a member and held various positions at Holston View United Methodist Church in Weber City, Virginia.
Don graduated from Shoemaker High School, Gate City, Virginia, and received his Bachelor's degree from Berea College, Berea, Kentucky. He was a veteran and served in the US Navy Reserve. Don was an entrepreneur and retired as a contractor.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Kilbourne. He was a caring and devoted father to his son, David Kilbourne, and daughter, DeRhonda Moen, granddaughter, Marissa Kilbourne, and grandson, Ezra Moen.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Kilbourne and Matilda Snodgrass Kilbourne; sister, Juanita Dickerson; brothers Clifford, William (Bill), Lee, Carl, and Robert Kilbourne. Survivors are Charles Kilbourne, Jim Kilbourne, and sister Betty Kilbourne Kelly.
A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled at a future date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Holston View United Methodist Church, Weber City, VA.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA is proudly serving the Kilbourne family.