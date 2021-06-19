KINGSPORT - Donald Eugene Billings was born at home in Bandy Virginia on April 8, 1937, to his beloved parents Charles Ellis Billings and Amelia Roseanne Barnett Billings.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Gate City Funeral Home from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Bro. Michael Quillen officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, TN. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. All employees who have worked for Don will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends who would like to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery on Monday at 12:45 p.m.
