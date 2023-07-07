GRAY - Donald Eugene Barnette, age 87, of Gray, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home. Donald was born in Scott County, Virginia to the late Denver and Josephine Barnette.

Donald served 20 years in the United States Airforce. He retired from service as Staff Sergeant. He also worked for 20 years and retired from Tri-Cities Linen and Uniform Service. Donald was a member of Kingsport First Assembly of God Church where he served as board member, usher, and Royal Ranger leader.

