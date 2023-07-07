GRAY - Donald Eugene Barnette, age 87, of Gray, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home. Donald was born in Scott County, Virginia to the late Denver and Josephine Barnette.
Donald served 20 years in the United States Airforce. He retired from service as Staff Sergeant. He also worked for 20 years and retired from Tri-Cities Linen and Uniform Service. Donald was a member of Kingsport First Assembly of God Church where he served as board member, usher, and Royal Ranger leader.
In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Barnette.
Those left to cherish Donald’s memory include his wife of 67 years Patsy Barnette of the home; his daughters, Danielle Richardson and husband Bart of Gray, Tennessee; Danette Street and husband Tony of Melbourne, Florida; Denise Brewer and husband Scott of Jonesborough, Tennessee; Donna Geyer and husband Rik of Greenfield, Indiana; 8 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; Brother Dallas Barnette of Limestone; In-laws and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A service to honor and celebrate the life of Donald Eugene Barnette will follow with Reverend Bart Richardson officiating.
A military graveside service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Washington County Memory Gardens with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Pallbearers will be Tony Street, Micah Richardson, Thomas Richardson, Daniel Wright, Scott Brewer, Rik Geyer, and Jordan Wright. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
A special thank you to Dr. Brian Way, Nurse Kim and all the staff at Blue Ridge Family Medicine for the care and support over the years. Thank you to Amedisys Hospice Team (Vanessa, Sarah, and Brennan) for the care and attention over the last two months.