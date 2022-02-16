BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donald Edward “Big Ed” Rich, 73, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. He was a retired coal miner, with over 30 years of service (26 years with Westmoreland Coal Co.). Big Ed loved to hunt, fish and coin collect. He especially loved his Ford truck and driving around to see the area, his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie Rich; two sisters, Gladys McFall and Mary “Pete” Rich; and the mother of his children, Joyce Rich.
Surviving are his daughter, Tammy Hughes (Bret); sons, Ed Rich, Jr. (Amber) and Jason Rich (Ruth), all of Big Stone Gap; six grandchildren, Tyler and Tristan Hughes, Jake and Ethan Rich, and Rosa-Lynn Rich and Ellie Rich; three brothers, Bob Rich (Sharlean) and Bill Rich (Sandra), both of Big Stone Gap, and Jeff Rich (Norma), Woodway, Va.; sister, Tresia Coomer (Ken), Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Bill Hughes and Steve Hughes officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00am Friday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will assemble at the funeral home by 10:20am on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mr. Rich’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.