KINGSPORT - Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long and difficult battle with congestive heart failure. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife and kids.

Don served his country for 4 years in the United States Air Force and retired from Holston Defense after 33 years of faithful service. He was a devoted member of Christ Fellowship and a loving and caring husband and father.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.