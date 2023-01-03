KINGSPORT - Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long and difficult battle with congestive heart failure. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife and kids.
Don served his country for 4 years in the United States Air Force and retired from Holston Defense after 33 years of faithful service. He was a devoted member of Christ Fellowship and a loving and caring husband and father.
Preceding him in death were his parents Luke and Ethel Barnett; brothers, Benny Carl and Luke Junior (June); brothers-in-law, Carl Stapleton and Bob Allen; and grandson, Jonah Barnett.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 24 years, Sheila D. Barnett; two children, daughter, Kaye Rutherford (and husband Mike) of Maryville, TN, son, Brady Barnett (and wife Kendra) of Columbia, TN; grandkids, Chris Rutherford (and wife Maggie), Will Rutherford, Justin Rutherford, Abbi Rutherford, Kyle Barnett (and wife Paige), Trinity Barnett, Kaydence Barnett; great granddaughter, Madilyn Barnett; two sisters, Jimmie Stapleton and Peg Allen; and sister-in-law, Zelda Barnette, in addition to a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don will be remembered as a “kind and gentle man” who touched the lives of so very many people. He will be deeply missed and never, ever forgotten.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Christ Fellowship January 6, 2023, at 1:30 PM with Pastor Derek Harden officiating. Afterwards, there will be a private Inurnment Service in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park.