DRYDEN, VA-Donald “Don” Wade Lipps, age 69, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Don was born in Lee County, Virginia where he resided during his younger years. He moved to King,North Carolina and worked in the construction industry for many years. He returned to Southwest Virginia when his wife, Juanita, passed away in 2002. He worked at Lowes until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, reading Westerns and watching them on television. He was much loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother Pearl Hammonds Holmes, his father Champ Lipps, brother Everett Lipps, first wife Sandra Lipps and second wife Juanita Lipps.
Don is survived by his companion, Patricia Long, his sister Mildred (Jerry) Burgan, his two brothers Dennis Lipps and Tim (Tammy) Lipps, step children (Mary Hutchens, Richard Nance and Jerry Nance), step grandchildren (Lacie Coxe, Carianna Coston, Destiny Hutchens, Troy Nance and Jacquelyn Nance), step great grandchildren (Lorilie Perkins, Dalton Perkins, Jensen Coston and Leon Gilbert), several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Per his request he chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be officiated by David Parsons and is planned for Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Valley View Baptist Church, 183 Charles Thompson Dr., Dryden, VA.
Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.