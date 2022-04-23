Donald “Don” Robinette, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Don was born to the late Hubert and Edalee Holmes Robinette in Kingsport, TN.
Don had many hobbies including hunting and fishing, but his most favorite was billiards. He was a proud Vietnam veteran who took his duty and honor for our country with pride. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed going to the Kingsport Senior Citizens Center.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth “Beth” Robinette; daughters, Sandy McBride (Corey McDonald) and Crystal Lane (Ricky); granddaughters, Taylor McBride and Kiersten Lane; and one sister, Shirlene Erdmann. Several Nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also remain to carry on his legacy.
A funeral service will be held at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00pm, with Pastor Oscar Irvin officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00-7:00pm.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 2:00pm, with Pastor Oscar Irvin officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Roberts, Gene Cole, and Richard McClellan. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and thoughts of gratitude to Dr. Shipstone, the nurses and staff of The Regional Cancer Center at Indian Path Community Hospital, Ballad Health Hospice, Dr. Srinivas Ananthula, Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, and Dr. James Louthan.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society American Cancer Society, address: P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown is serving the Robinette family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cartertrent.com.