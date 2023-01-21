MARYVILLE - Donald "Don" Mack Castle, age 91 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Brookdale Sandy Springs. Don was a Korean War Veteran for the United States Air Force and was retired from the Raytheon Corporation. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church for 22 years and was a member of the Maryville Rotary Club. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann Castle; parents, Luther and Queen Castle; sister, Sue Pressley; brother-in-law, Robert "Johnny" Pressley; son-in-law, Darrell Hendrix. Survived by son, Terry Mack Castle; daughters, Cynthia Ann Faulk (Chris), Christie Hendrix Jenkins (Chris); grandchildren, Ashley Bailey (Chad), Joshua Everett (Maggi), Brandon Castle (Hope), Matthew Hendrix (Ella), Jared Hendrix, Madison Goad, Morgan Jenkins, Allison Hendrix; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Emma, Bricia, Roman, Theodore, Ansleigh; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Linda and Spencer Fletcher; brother-in-law, Bill J. Stewart. several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 PM Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 PM with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Interment Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com