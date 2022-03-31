It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donald “Don” Kyle Bellamy, our beloved father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. Don left us while sleeping peacefully in his home on March 26, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Craig Cottongim officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Petworks Regional Animal Services at 2141 Idle Hour Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660, or at https://petworkstn.com/donate.
