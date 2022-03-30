It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donald “Don” Kyle Bellamy, our beloved father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. Don left us while sleeping peacefully in his home on March 26, 2022.
Those who knew Don know that he was a man who loved life – and that he lived it to the fullest until the very end. He was a true force of nature who blazed through life, finding joy in everything he experienced. With his outsized sense of humor, mischievous search for adventure, and hearty, infectious laugh, he was the life of the party, always, and we all basked in his bright and beautiful light. He was a true one of a kind who will be missed by all who loved him.
Don was a 1957 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School where he played football. Throughout his life, Don never lost his school spirit and remained an avid supporter. Shortly after graduation, he began his 30-year career at Tennessee Eastman. His years at The Big Shop were a point of immense pride for Don, and the friendships that he made during that time were lifelong and loyal.
Don was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, in which he served active duty from 1961-1963. Of the many accomplishments in his life, Don spoke most often of being named “Soldier of the Month” as one of his proudest moments. Despite the years that had long since passed, he fondly and vividly recalled his years of service and remained a soldier at heart throughout his entire life.
After retiring from Eastman, Don indulged his entrepreneurial spirit in various ventures. He also followed his true passion of building truly beautiful street rods and cars. His craft and excellent workmanship were known and admired by many.
Don lived life with joy and without regret. He had many loves in his life – most notably fast cars, his faithful cats, and his many, many friends. But his greatest love was his family, including his loving and devoted daughter, stepdaughter, stepsons, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren, his siblings, and nieces and nephew. And of course, Sandy Bellamy, the love his life. Don’s bright light grew a bit dimmer with her passing in 2019, and we are comforted to know that today they are reunited.
Don loved telling stories – the bigger, the better. And that’s how he lived his story – bigger and better than most of us. He made the most of every moment. Our world is now a little less bright without him in it. But for those of us who were fortunate enough to love and be loved by Don, our lives are all the better for having known him.
Preceding him in death are his parents Lawrence Bellamy and Willie Anderson, his brother Gary Anderson, and wife Sandy Bellamy. Surviving are Don’s daughters, Jennifer Bogni (Fabio Bogni) and Sonya Grubb (Tommy Grubb), sons Scott Gray (Jeni Gray) and Stacy Gray (Pam Gray), grandchildren Aly Bogni, JC Gray, Katie Gray, Nik Gray, Ashlyn Gray, Nestor Grubb, Christian Gray, and Emily Stevens and great grandchildren Kason and Clayton Stevens, and sisters Linda Durham and Judy Fleenor.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Craig Cottongim officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Petworks Regional Animal Services at 2141 Idle Hour Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660, or at https://petworkstn.com/donate.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Bellamy family.