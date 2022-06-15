BRISTOL, VA - Donald “Don” K. Miller, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in Bristol, VA.
Don was born in Marion, VA on June 1, 1944, to the late Clifford L. Miller and Kate Lovern Miller.
Don retired from a long career at Combined Insurance where he made lifelong friends who were as close as family. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol. Don was also a veteran who served his country in the Army Reserves.
Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brother William “Bill” C. Miller.
He is survived by his dedicated wife of 58 years, Brenda; his daughter Jennifer Miller Fesmire and son-in-law David; his grandsons Nathan, Michael (Caitlin), Kyle, Jeremy (Jenna) and great grandson Elijah. He is also survived by his sister Betty J. Robinette (Glen); his brother Hunter L. Miller (Mary); his sister-in-law Barbara Miller; many nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and tenants.
Don was a natural born caretaker who loved his family, sacrificing everything to make sure they were taken care of up until his very last breath. He had a heart for helping others and would give the shirt off his back to help a friend or someone else in need. He could never say no; never met a stranger; and loved people. He was a caring landlord who truly loved his tenants and went above and beyond to make sure they knew it.
While Don will be greatly missed by so many here on earth, heaven is now shining even brighter. We know Don is there doing what he does best, helping to prepare the most special place for the rest of us. In some of his last words – “God is great. God is good. And you can’t tell me no different!”
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Forest Hills Funeral Chapel located at 19415 Lee Highway Abingdon, VA 24210.
The funeral Service will follow the visitation on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Forest Hills Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ann Aichinger officiating. A graveside service with follow with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Highlands Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation in Don’s name to Central Presbyterian Church at 331 Euclid Ave. Bristol, VA 24201 or to Ballad Health Hospice House, 509 Med Tech Parkway, Suite 200, Johnson City, TN 37601 .
The family of Don Miller is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276) 623-2700