CHURCH HILL - Donald "Don" Aaron Cradic, age 85, of Church Hill, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Goshen Valley following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born October 5, 1935, to the late Rosen Blanchard and Molly Sharlotta McLain Cradic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Ramey, and Lois Caldwell; brothers, Dallas Cradic, Asa Cradic, Ezra Cradic, Everetta Cradic, and Doyle Cradic; half-brother, R. B. Cradic; and step-mother, Eula Hale Cradic.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Patsy Marie Cradic; son, Mark Aaron Cradic; daughgter-in-law; Inken Cradic; granddaughter, Kaya Cradic; grandsons, Eric Aaron Cradic, Lucas Cradic, and Joshua Cradic; great grandson, Ethan Aaron Cradic; brother, Ulysses Edward Cradic; aunts, Merile Cradic, Wanda Smith, and Geneva McLain. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Don graduated from Surgoinsville High School in 1954, afterwards he was a basketball coach, and a teacher at Keplar Elementary School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years. During his off time, he worked for an overhead door company where he learned the door trade. After leaving the military, he came home and started Don's Overhead Doors. After many years in the business, he retired and left the business to his grandson, Eric Cradic.
He loved serving the Lord as pastor of The New Beginning Assembly Church, in Church Hill, for several years. During his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his great grandson, Ethan, who he called his little buddy. They cherished each other and Don cherished his family very much. He will be sadly missed by all. His quiet demeanor and sneaky little laugh made him a joy to be around. We all can take comfort in knowing he is singing with the angels and praising God in his new home.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00pm Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm with John Cradic officiating.