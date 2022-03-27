2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”.
KINGSPORT - Donald Dewayne Vermillion, 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Wexford House following a period of declining health.
Born in Kingsport on July 5, 1943, a son of the late Oscar and Elizabeth Ketron Vermillion, he resided in this area his entire life. Donald worked as a brick mason by trade and was a beloved member of Kingsport Community Church.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who loved to spend time with his family and friends. He loved watching and playing golf and was a great historian.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Williams.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Donna Light and husband Bobby, and Patricia Scalf and husband Tex; sons, Randy Williams and wife Karen and Larry Williams; grandchildren, Jessica, Krisha, Channing, Brandon, Jeremy, Justin and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Sakura, Andryk and Kalen; brother, Carl Vermillion and wife Sharon; and special friend, Patty Kanipe.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Stephen Collins officiating. Special music will be provided by Mark Stayton. Graveside services will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those attending graveside services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:00 am Tuesday and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Light, Justin Light, Channing Williams, Brandon Williams, Brittany Williams and Tex Scalf. Bobby Light will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
