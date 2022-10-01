CHURCH HILL - Donald "David" Hatfield, 75, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 22, 1946, in Pike County, KY to the late Jack and Opal Williamson Hatfield.

