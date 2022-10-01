CHURCH HILL - Donald "David" Hatfield, 75, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 22, 1946, in Pike County, KY to the late Jack and Opal Williamson Hatfield.
David was an amazing, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who was especially fond of his grandchildren.
He was a committed Christian and member of The Remnant Church where he enjoyed fellowshipping with the Tuesday morning Connection Group.
His hobbies included fishing and playing golf.
David retired from Eastman Chemical Company following thirty-two years of service as a Transportation Supervisor in the Railroad Division.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Smith; sisters, Dorles Morrison, and Betty Turner; brother-in-law, Howard Morrison.
Those left to cherish David's memory are his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Linda Harless Hatfield; daughter, Angie Hatfield Falin (Shawn); grandchildren, Jacob Falin, McKenzie Falin and Rachel Falin; sister, Frances Triplett (Howard); special nephew and niece, Tim, and Karen Turner; several other nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Kit McGlothlin will deliver the eulogy.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Richard Isaacs and Pastor J.E. Mauk will officiate. Those serving as pallbearers, Jacob Falin, Tim Turner, Josh Medlin, Brian Potter, Jim Fletcher, Martin Bagwell, Derrick McGlothlin, and George Williams.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to these special nurses at the V.A. Medical Center, Hope Ledford, Carmella, Melissa, and Rachel. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Reedy, Dr. Krishnan, Dr. Borthwick and Dr. Hardin for their compassionate care of David.