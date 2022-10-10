BLOUNTVILLE - Donald Cole, 82, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Roy and Marie (Hogan) Cole. Donald was a member of Blountville Christian Church.
He was Tennessee Highway State Patrolman for thirteen years, then retired from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office after ten years of service. Before his career in Law Enforcement Donald worked for Overnight Transport. In his free time Donald enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Kay Cole; and brother, Denny Cole.
Survivors include his wife of over sixty-three years, Deloris Cole; son, Mark Cole (Lori); grandsons, Michael Cole (Emily), Matthew Colle (Ainslie); great-grandchildren, Mason, Molly, Titus and Tatum Cole; brother, David Cole (Debbie); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Cole family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Dwight Shaffer officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in the Garden of Love in East lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11 am. Michael Cole, Matthew Cole, David Cole, Steve Hatfield, Junior Mowdy and Roger Marshall will serve a pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Cole family has requested that donations be made in Donald’s memory to Blountville Christian Church 1680 Blountville Blvd. Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Cole family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081