BLOUNTVILLE - Donald Cole, 82, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Roy and Marie (Hogan) Cole. Donald was a member of Blountville Christian Church.

He was Tennessee Highway State Patrolman for thirteen years, then retired from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office after ten years of service. Before his career in Law Enforcement Donald worked for Overnight Transport. In his free time Donald enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video