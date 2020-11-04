KINGSPORT – Donald Carl Brockwell passed away November 1, 2020. Born in Newport, TN to Jack Edward and Kay Francis Laws Brockwell (both deceased). Donald lived in Johnson City and all over Texas before settling in Kingsport in 2003.
Donald is survived by his wife, Sharon Brockwell; daughter, Rachel Brockwell; son, Jarrod Brockwell; brothers, Ronald Dallas Brockwell, San Antonio, TX, Keith Wayne Brockwell, Victoria, TX; sisters-in-law, Susiey Brockwell, Cynthia Brockwell. Nephews; Jesse, Joey, Paul Brockwell. Nieces; April Lee, April Dawn Brockwell.
There will be no services. A small memorial is planned at base of Milhorn Bridge, Beulah Church Rd, Kingsport, TN at 3 p.m. on November 5, 2020.