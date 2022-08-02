Donald “Barth” Brooker passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Church Hill Nursing Home following a period of declining health. Born in New York City on April 8, 1932, a son of the late F. Donald and Kathryn Bartholomey Brooker, he has resided in this area as a resident of The Blake, having moved from Asheville, NC. He graduated from Great Neck High School in Great Neck, New York and Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, with a BS in Math and MBA from Wharton Business School of The University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Brooker married Isabel Aitken, also a Bucknell graduate. They had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. He was a Senior Educator in Systems Networks and taught all over the world. Mr. Brooker retired from IBM and later started his own company, Barbrook Systems Network.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Emily Brooker.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Isabel Aitken Brooker; sons, Carl Brooker (Jennifer), Duane Brooker (Lauren), and Stewart Brooker (Rebecca); six grandchildren; and stepsister, Penny Deery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to The Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memorial services will be conducted, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.