Donald Allen “Al” Price Jan 20, 2023 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEBANON, VA - Donald Allen “Al” Price, 66, of Lebanon, VA passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Statistics Recommended for you Try the Kingsport Times News app today.