BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donald Albert Givens, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday January 17th, 2021. Don was a loving husband, father, and “Papaw.” He was proud to be a coal miner for Westmoreland Coal Company for 36 years and served in the US Army during the Korean War. His family and friends will always have fond memories of Don’s story telling — playing baseball in Japan and stories from the mines were his favorites to share.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Saylor and Cora Givens; brothers and their spouses, John Givens (Christine), Ray Givens (Audrey), Irvin Givens (Geneva), Charles Edward Givens (Helen), and Rome Givens (Barbara); sisters and their spouses Beulah Collier (Willard), Faye Hunter (Jim), and Wilma Novak; son-in-law Garry Doby; and brother-in-law Don Fig.
Don is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 65 years, Shelby; two daughters Teresa Doby and Donna Givens; three grandchildren Adrienne Callahan, Taylor Legg, and Dawson Legg; three great-grandchildren Ian, Lucas, and Mia Callahan; one sister Lottie Fig; many nieces and nephews; and two special buddies, Gary Cutting and Steve “Stork” Maddox.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Legion Memorial Methodist Church. P.O. Box 628 Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Givens family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.