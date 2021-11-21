Donal L. Light, age 96, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Indian Path Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 12:30p.m. – 2:00p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church. A service will follow with Rev. David Bolden officiating. Burial will be conducted after the service at Light Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Dolen Jr., Allen Morelock, Dallas Morelock, Brad Hubbard, Adam Mullenix, Branden Mullenix, and Eli Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Grady Light and Ralph Littleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church Food Bank.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the family of Donal Light.