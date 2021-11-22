Donal L. Light, age 96, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Indian Path Hospital. He was the last surviving child of the late Charlie and Nina Light. He worked at Bays Mt. Construction and retired from Eastman Kodak after 38 years of service. Donal was a member of Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Edna Crawford Light; son, Donald (Donnie) Light, Jr.; son-in-law, David Dolen, Sr.; great-grandson, Justin Rose; 2 brothers, Cleve Light and Allie (Jake) Light; 4 sisters, Reba Morrison, Teba Shipley, Debbie Dykes and Wanda Whetsel; and 3 infant sisters.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Judy Dolen and Vickie (Dee) Hubbard; grandchildren, David Dolen, Jr. (Sherry), Lynn Hubbard, Amy Rose (Duane), Brad Hubbard (Betsy); great-grandchildren, Bonnie Kate Dolen, Cody Medlin, Jessie Medlin, Cierra Hubbard, Devin Rose, Brittanie Evans, Kayla Hubbard; great-great-grandchildren, Cole, Owen, Avery, Adam, Kayden, Jackson, Elijah, and Ezra; sisters-in-law, Lora Morelock, Ruth Wallen (Ken), Darlene Morelock (Roscoe), Opal Taylor, Kathy Dolen (Roy), and Sue Dolen (Tim) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30p.m. – 2:00p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church. A service will follow with Rev. David Bolden officiating. Burial will be conducted after the service at Light Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Dolen Jr., Allen Morelock, Dallas Morelock, Brad Hubbard, Adam Mullenix, Branden Mullenix, and Eli Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Grady Light and Ralph Littleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church Food Bank.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the family of Donal Light.