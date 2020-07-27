Don Wolford, 89, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, July 26, 2020.
Don was a Sullivan County native, born in Bristol, TN.
He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN and George Peabody College in Nashville, TN where he received a Bachelor of Science in Music in 1954.
Following a two year service with the U.S. Army he returned to Kingsport, TN where he took a job with J.T. Parker Insurance Agency and met the love of his life, Patricia Abbott Wolford and was married for 63 years.
Don was a great Christian man who loved the Lord and his family and devoted many years of service as the song leader, Treasurer, and Trustee for the Watauga Street Church of Christ and Northeast Church of Christ.
Don worked at J.T. Parker Insurance Agency from 1956 to 1982, and then continued his career with Edwards, Tipton & Witt Agency until he retired. Don was a hard worker and became the first Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) in the Kingsport area in 1966. Don was president of the Insurers of Kingsport three times during his career. He taught insurance courses and was voted the first VIP of the year by the Insurance Women of Kingsport in 1980, and then again in 1991.
Don was also very civic minded and had been a life time member of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport since 1956, where he has served on the Board of Directors, Treasurer, V.P. and President of the club. He spent countless hours volunteering for the organization.
Don was a regular performer in Kiwanis Kapers, entertaining all of Kingsport with his wonderful voice. Don’s hobbies included golfing, music, tennis and traveling.
Don was a charter member of the Kingsport Symphony Chorus, sang with the Chorus for many years and served as President in 1990 -1991. As avid golfers, Don and Pat were members of the Meadowview Golf Club and charter members of the Crossings Golf Club and enjoyed many golf games together.
Don and Pat also loved to travel together and spent many years cruising all over the world, traveling to Hilton Head, Branson, Missouri and many other places around the country and the world.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Jacob Wolford and Mary Emma Cate; brothers, Howard Wolford and Jim Wolford and sister, Sarah Coffey.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Wolford and his children, Dr. David Wolford and wife, Amy; Donna Jones and husband, Kirk; grandchildren, Jessica Killilea and husband, Daniel, Taylor Wolford and wife, Katelyn, Hanna Casey and husband, Caleb, Halle Wolford, Steven Jones and Krista Babel and husband, A.J.; great grandchildren, Rae Wolford, Elsie Babel, Lydia Babel and Annabelle Babel; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services under the Portico with Jay Cline, Minister officiating.
A private Family Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section B.
Memorial donations may be made, in honor of Donald Wolford to: The Kingsport Kiwanis Club Foundation, the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, Northeast Church of Christ Haiti relief fund or the American Heart Association.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the caregivers at The Blake at Kingsport and nurses at SunCrest Hospice for their care and compassion.
The care of Don Wolford and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.