Don Wolford, 89, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, July 26, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services under the Portico with Jay Cline, Minister officiating.
A private Family Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section B.
Memorial donations may be made, in honor of Donald Wolford to: The Kingsport Kiwanis Club Foundation, the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, Northeast Church of Christ Haiti relief fund or the American Heart Association.
