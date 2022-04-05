Psalms 39:7
But now, Lord, what do I look for? My hope is in you.
Psalms 27:1
The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?
Don Winston Short, was born to William ‘Frank’ and Draxie Short in 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky. Don resided the majority of his life in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Don passed away peacefully from a brief illness on Monday, April 4th, at his home surrounded by his family.
Don is preceded in death by his mother and father, Frank and Draxie Short; two infant sisters, Wanda Joe and Evalea Short, and his brother, Roy Short.
Don is survived by his sister, Wilma Bralley, of Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Martha Ann, Don’s wife of 63 years, will cherish a lifetime of beautiful memories along with their children, Terri Robbins (Dennis), David Short (Sandra), and Larry Short (Trish). Don loved his family and regularly recited how proud he was of their love, friendship and support toward each other. Each of Don’s children extended the love of family and blessed Don and Martha with their grandchildren, Amanda Carrier (Nathan), Chris Robbins, Heather Richardson (Joey), Tyla Boyd (Jason) and Cody Robbins (Katelyn). The legacy continues with Don and Martha’s great-grandchildren, Blake Richardson, Logan Richardson, Emma Carrier and Rhema Boyd. Don will be missed by his beloved pet, Honey.
Don’s second love only to his family, was his love for traveling across the country he proudly served. Don served in the United States Navy in active duty and as a reservist. He proudly spoke of the USS Bushnell ship and his time at sea. Don’s time in the Navy led him to Florida where he met and married Martha Ann in 1958.
Whether on land or at sea, Don loved to travel and was always planning a trip in real time or thru Google Earth. Most visits to their home involved a spin around Google Earth to see something else he discovered that had changed from his days of truck driving. Don and Martha spent many years as an owner operator for A.J. Metler Hauling and Rigging, Mercer Transportation, Landair Transport and various other trucking companies.
Don was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and worked in various states and local businesses as an electrician. Don retired in 2009 from IBEW local 934.
Laughter is the best medicine and Don had his share of laughter. His collection of jokes and stories will live on for years to come. Don’s life will be celebrated at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, Tennessee. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 6th, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. with funeral at 3p.m. Burial will follow immediately after at Harmony Community Cemetery, Harmony Road, Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Pastor Steve Pate, Harmony Baptist Church, will be officiating Don’s service. Pallbearers will be Chris Robbins, Cody Robbins, Nathan Carrier, Joey Richardson, Dennis Robbins and Dan Maynard.
A special thank you to Kim Jackson, Social Worker for State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, and the Amedisys Service team. Your support and encouragement to the family during this difficult time is so appreciated.
Hamlett-Dobson is serving the family. Friends are also welcomed to visit at the home at 359 Wheelock Road, Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.