CHURCH HILL - Don Strong, 92, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born April 24, 1930, in Kingsport, TN to the late Carson Everett and Lillie Penley Strong.

Don was a loving, caring and generous man who always made others feel like family. Spending time with his family and watching his children and grandchildren play sports brought him the greatest joy in life. He loved to sing and enjoyed good Southern Gospel music.

