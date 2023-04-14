CHURCH HILL - Don Strong, 92, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born April 24, 1930, in Kingsport, TN to the late Carson Everett and Lillie Penley Strong.
Don was a loving, caring and generous man who always made others feel like family. Spending time with his family and watching his children and grandchildren play sports brought him the greatest joy in life. He loved to sing and enjoyed good Southern Gospel music.
He was a devout Christian and a member of Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church where he had been a member of the choir, led music, and held several positions within the church.
Mr. Strong retired in 1987 after 34 years of service as an electrician and electrical supervisor with Bays Mtn. Construction and Tennessee Eastman Company. After retirement, he worked an additional 7 years for Bechtel Corporation at Eastman.
Don was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Alma B. Strong; four sisters and three brothers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Donna Bivins (Jerry) and Jill Carico (Michael); son, Jeff Strong (Ramona); and grandchildren, Charity Portwood (Brice), Jeremiah Bivins (Ashley), Adonia Kennedy (Kevin), Tyler Strong, Sarah Cain (Andrew), Carson Carico, Aeryn Carico, and Marisa Jewell Carico. Seven great-grandchildren, a half-sister, Patsy Strong Williams (Jerry), a brother-in-law, Ronnie Bellamy (Marilyn), and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 pm at Sullivan Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 4:00 pm with his son, Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
Military Graveside Rites conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265 will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10:00 am in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Those serving as pallbearers are Jerry Bivins, Jeremiah Bivins, Andrew Cain, Michael Carico, Kevin Kennedy, Brice Portwood, Jeff Strong, and Tyler Strong.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.