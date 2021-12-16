“Well done good and faithful servant.” A kind and generous soul.
KINGSPORT - Don Shepherd, 84, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021 in the comfort of his home by the fireplace and surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kingsport on March 3, 1937, a son of the late Fred and Mildred Shepherd.
Don was a native and lifelong resident of this area. He graduated from Holston High School and Milligan College. Don married Dorothy Brooks on February 14, 1981 in Kingsport, and was the owner and broker of Shepherd Realty for 50 years.
Don was a member, elder and deacon of Colonial Heights Christian Church. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, Granddaddy Don, and friend who loved cooking, gardening, golf and TN Vol football.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Hospice for the care given to Don.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by brothers and sister, Freddie Shepherd, Marie Rowland, and David Shepherd. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Dorothy Brooks Shepherd; his children, Barry Shepherd and wife Lori of Titusville, FL, Brent Shepherd and wife Patricia of Titusville, FL, Brad Shepherd and wife Malena of Cooper City, FL, Wendy Dunn and husband Rich of Jefferson City, MO, and Heather Whited of Kingsport; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Susan Shepherd of Church Hill, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 1pm, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Colonial Heights Christian Church with family members officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Lead Preaching Minister, David Mullins officiating.
Don’s family will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Ln., Kingsport, TN 37663.
