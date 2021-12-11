KINGSPORT - Don Shepherd, 84, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021 in the comfort of his home by the fireplace and surrounded by his loving family.
Services have been scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Colonial Heights Christian Church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Complete service details and obituary will follow in Friday’s edition of the Times-News.
Hamlett-Dobson is in charge of the arrangements.
