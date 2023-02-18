CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Don Roger Pippin, 84, passed away on December 6, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia, with his wife and son by his side.

Don lived a full and vibrant life. He was born on Halloween day, 1938, in Coeburn, Virginia to Hallie Earl and Wanda Mae Pippin. He was a lifelong resident of Wise County and the City of Norton before moving to Charlottesville in 2020. He graduated from Coeburn High School in 1956, Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia in 1958, the University of Virginia in 1960, and the University of Virginia School of Law in 1963. He was extremely devoted to the University of Virginia and its College at Wise, and to the cause of higher education in Southwest Virginia, especially for first-generation college students.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.