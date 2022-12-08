Don Roger Pippin Dec 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE - Don Roger Pippin, 84, of Wise and Charlottesville, passed away on December 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Don Roger Pippin Wise Charlottesville Arrangement Obituary Pass Away Recommended for you