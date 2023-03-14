Don Jarrett, 92, went to the with the Lord on March 13, 2023. Born in Wise Co., VA, he had resided most of his life in Kingsport.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charldene Jarrett; daughter, Jill Jarrett; brother, Bill Jarrett; and sister, Mary Lou Jennings.

