Don Jarrett, 92, went to the with the Lord on March 13, 2023. Born in Wise Co., VA, he had resided most of his life in Kingsport.He was preceded in death by his wife, Charldene Jarrett; daughter, Jill Jarrett; brother, Bill Jarrett; and sister, Mary Lou Jennings.Don is survived by his son, Kim Jarrett and wife Carol; four grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Ella Sue Proffitt; and several nieces and nephews. An entombment service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum with Dr. Sam Murray officiating.