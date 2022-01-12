FALL BRANCH - “Don” James Donald Morrell Jr., age 68, of Fall Branch TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday January 7th, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on November 11th 1953. Don graduated from Central High School in 1971.
He married the love of his life, Teresa Lynne Guy Morrell, on August 12th, 1980. Their family grew with 2 daughters, Jennifer in 1983, and Jamie in 1985. Don and Teresa were happily married for over 41 years, and he was a wonderful husband and father. Don brought joy and laughter to the lives of everyone he touched, and he lived his life portraying the values of Jesus Christ, always in service to others. He always had a welcoming smile, a listening ear, a helping hand, and a wise word of advice.
Don worked for TN Eastman Chemical Company for 32 years. He started working there at age 19, sweeping floors and changing light bulbs, but his work ethic led him to become an Operator, then Safety Officer, then Senior Team Manager. He was so well loved that his retirement celebration in 2004 had the highest attendance that anyone could remember.
Don was survived by his wife, Teresa Morrell; his daughters, Jamie Morrell and Jennifer Erickson, and his son-in-law, Chris Erickson; his cousins Brenda Morrell, and Harvey Morrell. Preceded in death were his mother and father, “Jim” James Donald Morrell Sr. and Carol Horton Morrell; and his very close friend, Jeff Webb. Pallbearers are his family and dear friends whom he considered brothers: Chris Erickson, Bill Bowman, Darrell Horne, Rickey Rolen, and Chris Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Fall Branch, TN on Thursday, January 13th. Visitation will be from 6-7pm and the funeral service will be officiated by his dear friend, James Bowman, at 7pm. Graveside services will be at 1pm on Friday, January 14th at McPheeters Bend Baptist Church Cemetery at 430 Church Road, Church Hill TN. Please meet at the cemetery at 12:45. The family encourages everyone to dress casual and to wear tie dye in the spirit of Don if you would like. For the graveside service, the family would love for Don’s friends and loved ones to share a few words or a favorite story about him.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.