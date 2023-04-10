OHNSON CITY - Don Edward Gibson Sr, 86, passed away on April 6, 2023, at home in Johnson City.

He was born in Nickelsville, VA, to Walter William Gibson and Margaret (Maggie) Belle Litton Gibson. Don was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Giles Gibson, Bryce Gibson, Betty Gibson Miller, Clarice Gibson, and Frances Gibson McConnell, and his stepdaughter, Kelly Carlson Roberts. His wife, Angelyn (Angie) Burnette Gibson, also passed away on April 6, 2023.

