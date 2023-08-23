Don Fields Aug 23, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Don Fields, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Hawkins County Public Safety Committee discusses EMS conflict Rogersville man arrested for arson in 2020 fire Northeast helps train LeClerc staff Nominate a hero; the Times News wants to hear from you SWVA broadband efforts get $25 million federal boost Appalachian Fair draws sizable crowd on Tuesday Local Events