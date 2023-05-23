KINGSPORT - Don Lane, 91, of Kingsport, TN has gone to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Al South officiating.

