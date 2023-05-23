Don E. Lane May 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Don Lane, 91, of Kingsport, TN has gone to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after a brief illness.The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Al South officiating.The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to go in process should meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be Dennis Robinson, Doyle Robinson, Randall Lane, T.J. Booher, Mike Cox, and Benny “Bo” Wheelock.In lieu of flowers, Isaiah 117 House (Hawkins-Hancock location), P.O. Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37644.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Lois Lawson Large David Scott Joyner Don E. Lane John B. Arnold David Scott Joyner Barbara Bailey Ward James "Jim" Otis Hagy Deloris Delrio Price-Collins Zelma Kester Williams Betty Casarano