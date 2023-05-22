KINGSPORT - Don Lane, 91, of Kingsport, TN has gone to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after a brief illness. As a lifelong resident of Kingsport, Don served his community in several ways. Following his marriage to the late Betty Lane, he began a career with the Kingsport Times News where he worked for 35+ years while also serving as the owner of Lane Transportation Inc. for 46 years. He will be remembered as a loyal man with a work ethic that could always be relied on and an unmatched sense of humor that will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ellen Jessee Lane; parents, Charlie and Maude Lane; and 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Don is survived by his loving companion, Ruth Williams; sons, Gary Lane (Regina), and Greg Lane (Lisa); daughter, Tina Rivers (Bill); grandchildren, Alison Osborne (Phil) and Cory Lane (Emily); great-grandchildren, Duke, Trentyn, Laney and Cody; step-grandchildren, Carla (Andy), TJ (Chelsea), and Ryan (Ryan); 4 step-great-grandchildren; brothers, C.J. (Bonnie), Wesley (Ruth), and Jimmy (Jean); and several nieces, nephews, and brothers/sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Al South officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to go in process should meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Robinson, Doyle Robinson, Randall Lane, T.J. Booher, Mike Cox, and Benny “Bo” Wheelock.
In lieu of flowers, Isaiah 117 House (Hawkins-Hancock location), P.O. Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37664.