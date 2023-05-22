KINGSPORT - Don Lane, 91, of Kingsport, TN has gone to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after a brief illness. As a lifelong resident of Kingsport, Don served his community in several ways. Following his marriage to the late Betty Lane, he began a career with the Kingsport Times News where he worked for 35+ years while also serving as the owner of Lane Transportation Inc. for 46 years. He will be remembered as a loyal man with a work ethic that could always be relied on and an unmatched sense of humor that will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ellen Jessee Lane; parents, Charlie and Maude Lane; and 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you