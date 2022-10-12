“What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us. What we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal.”
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Don Carl Bunch, 79, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Charleston, W. Va. and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and Beckley College in Beckley, W. Va. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a U. M. W. A. Health and Retirement Funds Field Director from 1969 – 1996, retiring in November of 1996. He was a member of the Coal Creek Masonic Lodge #492, Lake City, Tn., Scottish Rite Temple, Knoxville, Tn., and 32nd Degree Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Carl and Beuna (Yoho) Bunch; and his sister, Sally Sue Young.
Surviving are his children, Donna Sue Simpkins, Atlanta, Ga., Carla Jane Hicks, Peach Tree City, Ga., Brandon Brady Bunch and Kristi Dawn Gibson (Tony), both of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Taylor Sturgill, Brandon Bunch, Bailey Sturgill, Bradley Bunch, Braxton Bunch and James “Tony” Gibson; and special friend, Laura Leech.
Friends may gather to remember Don from 3:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Don’s residence, 10 W. 1st St., S., Big Stone Gap, Va.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Bunch family.