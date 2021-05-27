CHURCH HILL - Don Allen Wilson, 65, Church Hill, TN passed away, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on September 16, 1955 and was the son of the late John Henry and Bertha Emily (Herron) Wilson.
Don was an electrician planner with Eastman.
Surviving is his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Wilson, Kingsport, TN; son, Jeremy Wilson, Johnson City, TN; stepdaughters, Meg Davenport, Johnson City, TN and Courtney Knorr, Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Bryson, Charlie, and Emmy; brother, Eddie Wilson and wife, Bonnie, Church Hill, TN; along with several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA conducted by Minister Jim Holtsclaw and Shane Hale. Music will be provided by Bonnie Wilson.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View at 11:45 a.m., Saturday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Wilson family at www.gaetcityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Don Allen Wilson.