KINGSPORT - We are sad to announce the passing of Dolores Barrett. She passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023 with loved ones by her side. Dolores was laid to rest near her childhood homeplace beside her parents in Addington Frame Cemetery. She was a beloved mother, mamaw, sister and aunt during her incredible 87 years of life. Dolores was born March 12, 1936 to parents Grover and Myrtle Dougherty. Her brothers O’Connor, Charlie, John Henry and Jerry awaited her birth in Midway, Virginia. Her other siblings came after and were Mark, G.W., Teresa and Bobby. She graduated from Midway High School. Dolores had four children (Doug Stanley, Mike Stanley, Rhonda Seaver, Crystal Hawkins). She worked at Kmart in Kingsport, which led to lifelong friendships. Her favorite pastimes were rides in the country, playing bingo, watching Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and golf. Her greatest joy in life would be her grandchildren (Alex, Ashley, Autumn, Bailey, Casey, Clay, Jaxon, Luke, Matt, Reagan), her great-grandchildren (Aiden, Ameliya, Aria, Ashton, Emmie, Gabriella, Leo, Maya) and her nieces and nephews. She had a special bond with her sister Teresa and niece Patty. She had many roles in life, but at heart was the country girl of her childhood who deeply loved her family. Everyone was blessed to have known her. What a sweet and incredible person she was. She will be forever missed.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to have served the Dolores Barrett family.
LATEST VIDEOS
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.