Dolly Marie Stephenson Isaacs went to her forever home on February 1, 2021. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Dolly loved the beach and she also enjoyed crossword puzzles, bird watching, games and reading.
She graduated from Lynn View High School in 1972 and continued her education by getting her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from ETSU. She worked as a nurse for 30 years at Indian Path Hospital. Most of her work was done at Indian Path Hospital where she met her two best friends.
Dolly is survived by her mother, Jerri Stephenson; daughter Brandi and partner Robyn Peters; son Dustin and wife Traci; four grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Caitlyn Beeler-Isaacs, Neela Parker, Dean Isaacs, Declan Isaacs; sisters Chris McClellan and Tina Sieben; several nieces and cousins; and two great friends, Teresa Daniel and Karen England.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a tree be planted with the Arbor Day Tree Foundation.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Kingsport Renaissance Center.