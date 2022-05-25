KINGSPORT - Dolas Darnell Matney, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Rev. William "Ted" Rosevelt and Mary Frances (Herron) Darnell in Scott County, VA.
The Matney family will gather for a celebration of life and to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2pm – 4pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm with Dr. Steve Hooper and her brother Rev. Jonnie Darnell officiating. A Committal and Interment Service will follow the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the Garden of Everlasting Life at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends can visit from 12pm - 6pm on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the homes of Kim Peterson and Jody Matney.
To view the complete obituary and to share memories or condolences with the Matney family, please visit www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081